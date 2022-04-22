Katie Price has sent fans into a frenzy with her latest update about Carl Woods.

The pair’s on/off romance has kept the ex-glamour model’s followers guessing for weeks.

The couple apparently split up, but after the Pricey’s latest Instagram post, it looks like things are back on.

Katie Price and Carl Woods

After weeks of speculation, Katie appears to have set the record straight about the ex-Love Islander.

Taking to Instagram today (April 22), she shared a pic of her beau wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Captioning the snap she wrote: “Yesssss clothing range ready set go,” followed by two love hearts.

The post comes after Katie was papped wearing her engagement ring again.

The couple have also just returned from an Easter break in Spain, according to reports.

Are Carl and Katie together? (Credit: YouTube)

Did Carl and Katie split?

Well, apparently.

The couple reportedly called it quits after their epic jaunt to Thailand.

When they returned, an insider told The Sun: “Carl believes Katie went behind his back with another man.

“He branded her ‘a cheat and a player’ and told her he has had enough. He feels he can no longer trust her and it’s the end of the road.”

Carl also addressed the split rumours after Katie was seen wearing her engagement ring again.

The former car salesman wrote on Instagram: “Engagement ring on and off – it’s all [bleep]”, alluding to the snaps of her without her sparkler.

Katie Price is never far from the drama (Credit: Cover Images)

With all the cryptic posts, fans can be forgiven for not knowing what’s going on with the couple.

Katie’s latest social media offering is seen as a sign of progress between the pair.

But we don’t really know what’s going behind closed doors.

One fan wrote: “I’m so confused.”

Meanwhile, another mused: “Thought he’d gone.”

Another added: “Oh thought they broke up?”

Others defended Katie as one said: “Why don’t people just leave her alone, let her live her life how she wants and if it’s offending you so much don’t read and certainly don’t comment.”

Whether they are back together not, one thing is for certain – we can always rely on the Pricey to keep us guessing.

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

