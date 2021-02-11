Katie Price has been branded a “narcissistic sociopath” who only posted her fur apology video onto YouTube to stay in the news.

Last week, Katie shared a heartfelt video entitled “I’m sorry.”

In it, she apologised for owning real fur and said she was selling all the real fur items and would give the proceeds to a local animal sanctuary.

However, speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, former Apprentice candidate Ryan-Mark Parsons has now laid into Katie, saying she only made the video for “attention”.

Katie Price revealed the news that faux is the way forward for her when it comes to fur (Credit: Splash News)

What did Ryan-Mark say about Katie’s fur video?

Ryan-Mark, who is due to appear on the new series of Eating With My Ex on BBC3, told us the apology was a “total embarrassment”.

He said: “Katie Price needs to get a backbone. Her grovelling apology was a total embarrassment. Why are these types of celebrities so feeble? Wear your fur jacket and own it.

Read more: Katie Price revealed she ‘planned suicide’ after mental health issues built up

“Plus, someone like Katie Price really doesn’t deserve to wear fur, leave that to Joan Collins. Stop giving into these PETA freaks who have nothing better to do with their miserable lives,” he said.

Asked why he had taken such exception to Katie’s video, Ryan-Mark claimed everything the model does is “for attention”.

“This is another publicity stunt in order to stay in the headlines. She doesn’t care about the backlash, providing people are talking and writing about her,” he said.

He added that she was a “narcissistic sociopath who needs to stop”.

Katie Price YouTube video branded a ‘social media stunt’

Ryan-Mark appears convinced Katie posted the video for attention.

He commented: “Fur is so polarising, now more than ever, so she knew it’d cause a debate and get everyone to notice her again.

“That’s what happens when you have zero talent and intelligence – you have to rely on social media stunts to make a living. Totally shameful.”

It’s safe to say he’s not a Katie Price fan then?

“No,” Ryan-Mark stated.

Read more: Katie Price shares cute thank you note Harvey wrote to NHS staff after COVID jab

“Katie has remained in the public eye for years. She’s managed to sustain a media career out of very little, especially as there’s not much going on upstairs.

“Her infamous relationships and tragic marriages have somehow kept deluded Brits entertained,” he added.

That’s what happens when you have zero talent and intelligence – you have to rely on social media stunts to make a living. Totally shameful.

With Katie’s hard work when it comes to internet trolls, ED! asked Ryan-Mark if his comments made him a troll.

After all, as well as laying into Katie, he also called PETA supporters “freaks”.

“Everyone is entitled to an opinion, you can call the critics trolls if that makes you feel better,” he said.

“However, in 2021, I’m finding an ever-growing number of people getting offended by absolutely everything. There’s nothing wrong in someone disagreeing with you.

“More celebs ought to listen to this type of feedback in order to improve their lives,” he said.

Ryan-Mark Parsons has laid into Katie and said fur is the ‘ultimate luxury’ (Credit: Splash News)

Does Ryan-Mark Parsons agree with the use of real fur in fashion?

“Fur is the ultimate piece of luxury,” he stated.

“Most people have no qualms in wearing leather shoes or accessories, which of course comes from a dead cow.

“People need to stop being so sensitive and allow other people to buy and wear what they like.”

He also revealed that he owns “several fur pieces” and always checks the species “isn’t under threat” before buying a new piece.

“I own several fur pieces that I usually wear during the winter or when abroad on skiing holidays in places like Verbier of Gstaad. You’ll see many people wearing fur in these places, it’s highly prevalent.

“Sometimes I shop for designer vintage fur too, pieces that have been around for at least a decade. They’re forms of art and people should be less censorious.”

‘I always check the species isn’t under threat’

Ryan-Mark clearly isn’t a fan of the backlash surrounding the use of real fur, branding it “pointless”.

He said: “The fur trade will continue to thrive around the world because there’s a demand for it.

“Whenever I buy any kind of fur, I always check that the existence of the species isn’t under threat, pain hasn’t been unnecessarily inflicted upon the animal, and it involved minimum waste.”

After Ryan-Mark was slammed after a Good Morning Britain debate about using koala fur to raise money for charity, isn’t he worried about how he’ll be perceived after the public read these comments?

“When I debated on Good Morning Britain about using koala fur to raise money for charity, the backlash was monumental. I didn’t care one bit,” he confirmed.

“It’s always losers sitting in their mother’s dungeons typing on their sticky keyboards who seem to care. I don’t have time for people like that.”

Katie is selling her fur and donating the proceeds to a local animal sanctuary (Credit: YouTube)

Revealing he would “never” team up with PETA on an animal rights campaign, Ryan-Mark added that him calling the organisation’s supporters “freaks” was simply “giving them a taste of their own medicine”.

“People need to stop taking everything so seriously and lighten-up.

“It’s fine for the animal activists to call people who wear fur ‘abusers’, ‘killers’, ‘scum’, and verbally and physically attack celebrities or stand outside shops to heckle shoppers,” he said.

“I’m just giving them a taste of their own medicine.”

What did Katie Price say about the latest news?

ED! contacted reps for Katie Price about this story and they told us: “No comment.”

Catch Ryan-Mark on the new series of BBC3’s Celebrity Eating With My Ex. All four episodes will be available to stream on the iPlayer from February 14.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and join the debate.