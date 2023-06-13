Katie Price hit by triple whammy of bad news as star ‘reassess her options’

Katie Price has reportedly been hit with more bad news following the death of her dog and reported split from Carl Woods.

According to reports, Katie’s new surrogacy documentary is facing an axe weeks after being reported on. This is just the latest news that Katie has apparently dealt with in recent weeks.

Katie Price’s documentary on surrogacy has been cancelled, reports claim (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price new show ‘axed’?

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Katie couldn’t wait to share her baby journey on TV, but sadly it looks like the programme might not happen. The split from Carl has created issues with the process, and Katie will now have to reassess her options.”

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

It comes days after Katie revealed her dog, Blade, died. The star said on Instagram: “Words can’t express the loss of my best friend, my protector, my absolutely everything who had sadly passed away today. I have no words to say how I’m feeling but numb and shocked rip Blade.”

Carl and Katie have reportedly split (Credit: Splash)

Shortly after, Katie claimed that Blade was killed “deliberately”. According to reports, Blade was tragically hit by a car. She said on Instagram: “Extensions out ready for new transformation literally had so much [bleep] thrown at me and being single now and now dealing with the suspicions my dog had been killed deliberately so being investigated. I need a massive change and move in my life.”

Days later, Katie said she had been visited by RSPCA. She told her followers on Instagram: “RSPCA have been up to my house not having any concerns about my animals and never have or had, but we are trying to put together how Blade has been killed and his last steps as this is a deliberate target to kill him.”

Meanwhile, reports claim that Katie has split from on-off fiancé Carl again.

