Katie Price ‘back on’ with ex Carl Woods after shock split

Katie Price and ex Carl Woods have been spotted holding hands in an airport, sparking speculation that their turbulent relationship is back on.

The couple split last month amid claims of cheating but, after the engagement was called off, they seem to be loved up again.

About to jet off on a secret holiday together, it looks like they have rekindled their romance.

Former Love Island contestant Carl, 32, shared a photo on Instagram yesterday showing him heading off on his hols, and followers soon spotted he was with Katie, 43.

Katie posted some holiday snaps on her stories, with fans quickly working out they were together. One posted saying: “You’re on my son’s flight, he has just seen you both.”

It emerged at the start of the month that Carl reportedly accused Katie of cheating on him with two men.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Carl was furious and was accusing Katie of all kinds of things.

The couple’s relationship has been turbulent (Credit: Splash News)

“He was ranting about loyalty and saying he’d found out exactly how she was hiding the messages from him.”

According to the source, Carl believed Katie cheated with another man. They added: “He lashed out in a series of texts and accused her of lying to him and using her pals to hide the phone number of the man he thinks she’s been seeing.

“He branded her ‘a cheat and a player’ and told her he has had enough.”

When did Katie Price meet Carl?

Mum-of-five Katie first met car dealer Carl in June 2020, reportedly meeting through mutual friends. They went Instagram official just a few weeks after they had officially got together, before going on to date for two years.

Confirming their relationship, Katie wrote: “Found my perfect prince finally.”

Carl proposed to Katie in April 2021, just 10 months after they got together.

It was Katie’s eighth engagement, and the car dealer reportedly spent £50,000 on a beautiful diamond ring.

Katie and Carl discussed their relationship on Good Morning Britain. (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

The couple later appeared on Good Morning Britain.

Speaking of the whirlwind romance, Katie said: “I know so many people out there are like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve heard this before.’

“Yeah, because I’ve rushed into things so much, made wrong choices but my head wasn’t right. My head is so right now, I’m a different person.”

