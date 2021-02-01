Katie Price and son Harvey ‘overwhelmed’ by support following BBC documentary success

Katie Price and her son Harvey have thanked the public for their “overwhelming” support following the success of their BBC documentary.

The 42-year-old reality star recently gave fans a glimpse into her life with the disabled teen in the eye-opening documentary Harvey And Me.

Now, Katie has taken to social media to reveal she has been “inundated” with messages from those in similar situations.

What did Katie Price say?

On her Instagram Story, Katie penned: “A message of thanks from us both…

“We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support Harvey, myself and my family have received since Harvey & Me aired last week.

It’s been a comfort to hear I’m not alone and that many of you are experiencing the same

“It’s been a comfort to hear I’m not alone and that many of you are experiencing the same. My team and I will continue to read through your emails and will respond in due course, so please do bare with us.”

Furthermore, she said: “Autism, online trolling and the period of transitioning that many of our young people are going through is something close to my heart.

“I want to continue the conversation and support as many parents as possible.

“Thank you once again for all your continued support… end x.”

Will there be a second Harvey & Me documentary?

Yes, it’s believed the former glamour will film a second episode with son Harvey, 18.

In it, viewers will reportedly get the follow-up treatment as the teenager heads off for residential college.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Katie has agreed to a second instalment, which will follow Harvey’s journey as he starts residential college.

“They’re already in talks about what they’ll film and plan to start in summer.”

Katie’s rep also revealed she was “confident” a second episode was on the cards.

Despite its success, the mum-of-five was recently forced to deny she “cashed in” on the show.

She told The Sun: “It’s distressing for people watching because he really does kick off. And when he kicks off it’s like, ‘duck dive, what’s he going to chuck!’

“But I thought I don’t need to add that in there. I think there’s enough in there for you to see that he is challenging.

“We took the stance not to exploit him. I didn’t want people to say, ‘Oh look Katie is using Harvey to cash in.'”

In addition, Katie explained that the BBC “aren’t a channel that pay money” as it is “more about education for them”.

