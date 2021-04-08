Katie Price and Peter Andre’s daughter Princess has ruled out getting cosmetic surgery.

The 42-year-old former glamour model has always been open about her previous procedures, ranging from boob jobs to various facelifts.

However, Princess has insisted she won’t follow in her mum’s footsteps.

Katie Price’s daughter Princess had ruled out surgery (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie Price and Peter Andre’s daughter say?

Speaking to the Daily Star, the 13-year-old explained she would happily make small changes to her smile.

Princess said: “I will get my teeth done but I wouldn’t get veneers. I would get them whitened and get braces though.

“Teeth are something you can change. I need braces so much. My teeth are so bad but I don’t really care.”

Meanwhile, the youngster isn’t open to anything more serious.

When asked about surgery, she said: “Probably not [I won’t have any] but I don’t any any problem with it. If there was something I really didn’t like, then maybe.”

It comes weeks after Katie admitted she allows her daughter to use editing apps.

Katie and ex Peter share two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch, she shared: “I am 42, so I need a bit of help with it.

“But Princess is obsessed with filters, you know when you get the heart ones? Bunny does the same.”

However, Katie added: “She knows it isn’t real. She’s clued up on it, but there’s a lot of girls who aren’t.”

Princess hits back at critics

Meanwhile, Princess was recently forced to hit back at critics after she was accused of breaking lockdown rules.

According to reports, the youngster went to visit her pal in her home.

Under current COVID guidelines, two households are allowed to mix in England, but only outdoors.

Katie has had various cosmetic work done (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Addressing the situation, Princess reportedly wrote on Instagram: “OMG these people. Some people really hate on kids’ life.

“Let them hate you know, it doesn’t effect us.”

In addition, she added: “Guys… we are negative.

“We literally tested ourselves this morning and we both tested negative. So if you are going to hate, then… guys basically we [can] mix households.”

As well as their daughter, Katie and Peter also share 15-year-old son Junior.

