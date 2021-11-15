Katie Price and Carl Woods
News

Carl Woods and Katie Price ‘to get matching tattoos to celebrate Vegas wedding’

The loved up couple are looking to make their upcoming wedding even more permanent...

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Katie Price and fiancé Carl Woods are reportedly getting matching tattoos to mark their upcoming wedding in Las Vegas.

Katie and Carl are currently holidaying together in Vegas amid rumours that they’ve headed stateside to tie the knot. They jetted across the pond last Wednesday (November 11) and are apparently due to get married any day now.

They were spotted picking up their marriage licence in Vegas the other day.

The pair then went shopping to celebrate.

Carl and Katie are apparently getting matching tattoos (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price and Carl Woods to get matching tattoos?

A source close to the couple told the Mirror that the pair are getting matching tattoos to mark the occasion. The source said: “They want it to be a romantic gesture to display their love for one another.”

Read more: Katie Price to ditch UK for Las Vegas after dropping huge hint ahead of wedding?

This is the eighth time Katie has been engaged and Carl will be her fourth husband. She previously married Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler. This will be Carl’s first marriage.

What has Katie Price been up to in Vegas?

In a recent Instagram post, Katie told her 2.7 million followers that Carl had been showing her around Vegas. She wrote: “@carljwoods showing me around Vegas after all he has been here 33 times over 11 years it’s his second home #happy #healthy.”

The source also said that Katie Price and Carl had been doing “all the usual touristy things”, as well as preparing for their wedding.

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@carljwoods)

According to reports, the pair will get married in Vegas in front of Carl’s parents before heading home.

Once back in the UK, they’ll have a registry office wedding, then a big party with their friends who couldn’t make it to the US.

Read more: Katie Price ex Kieran Hayler ‘didn’t know she was getting married and has had to tell their kids’

Carl recently posted a picture of himself sitting on top of a Dodge Challenger with the caption: “Anyone who knows me knows I absolutely love Vegas”.

Katie commented underneath saying: “Can’t wait for the day we live here.” This adds fuel to rumours that the pair are planning on relocating to the US soon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@carljwoods)

What happens next for Katie Price after the wedding?

Whether this move will actually happen is down to what happens next with Katie Price’s drink driving case. Katie crashed her car near her home in West Sussex in September and has recently left rehab.

She pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance. She could face prison when sentenced in December.

