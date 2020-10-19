Katie Price and Carl Woods enjoy first class flight to Maldives after sparking marriage rumours

Katie Price looked smitten with her man Carl Woods on Sunday (October 18) as the pair jetted off on a flight to the Maldives.

The happy couple, who were seen with his and hers suitcases before their flight, cosied up together in first class.

Katie seemed overjoyed about the romantic getaway in a video shared by Carl on his Instagram page.

Not one to keep things low-key, Katie also showed off her newly bedazzled orthopaedic boots.

In a post shared on her Instagram page after she got on her flight, she wrote: “ABSOLUTELY LOVING MY BOIRS CUSTOM MADE @crystalboudoir.” [Sic]

What did fans think of Katie Price showing off her new purchase?

Some fans weren’t loving the outlandish new purchase as much as Katie seemed to be.

One responded: “I can think of better things to spend my money on.”

While a second said: “Think about children and adults that can’t afford custom made.”

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom, with another fan adding: “So much negativity! I love them!”

Katie Price and Carl Woods sparked marriage rumours (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, the couple documented their flight to the country.

Carl said in a video: “So guys this flight we’re on is the first BA flight to the Maldives from Heathrow.”

He then shared a photo of the pair in the airport, and wrote: “Next stop Maldives with my @katieprice.”

The pair jetted to the Maldives yesterday (Credit: Instagram)

Are Katie Price and Carl Woods married?

Katie and Carl have sparked marriage rumours with their antics over the last week.

Before boarding their plane to the Maldives, Katie was spotted posing with luggage emblazoned with the name “Katie Woods” in large letters.

It came after Carl was snapped buying a designer diamond ring in Selfridges.

He reportedly splashed out £10,000 on a ring which the reality star helped him choose.

A source told The Sun: “Katie was pointing into the case and I overheard him say he spent £10,000 – but he said Katie was worth it.”

Carl and Katie have matching arm tattoos! (Credit: YouTube)

How long have Katie and Carl been dating?

Katie and Carl are believed to have been dating for around five months.

Their relationship has moved quicker than most, and the pair already have each other’s faces tattooed onto their bodies.

Speaking to OK! Magazine recently, Katie said of their relationship: “I’ve never wanted to show off my love for anybody as much as I do with him.

“I think people want to get a bucket every time we put a picture up on Instagram. I just can’t help wanting to let the world know because I’ve been longing to be this happy and to be in love, true love, for so long.”

