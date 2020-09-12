Katie Price and Carl Woods
Katie Price and boyfriend Carl Woods ‘filming Indiana Jones-style travel show’

The programme will apparently follow them on adventures

By Rebecca Carter

Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods are reportedly filming a new travel show.

The couple, who have been dating for a few months, want to create a “Indiana Jones-style” programme about their adventures.

According to reports, the reality star and Carl are planning a TV show “all about food and travel with a love story”.

Katie Price Carl Woods
Katie Price and Carl Woods are reportedly filming a new travel show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price and Carl Woods ‘film travel show’

A source has told The Sun: “Katie and Carl and planning an Indiana Jones-style adventure where they visit places other couples have never ventured.

“They’re planning to combine a boundary-pushing travel show all about food and travel with a love story that unfolds before viewers’ eyes.

“Filming begun yesterday at Shaka Zulu’s tenth birthday and the adventures will continue this weekend as they get ready for a road trip with the children.”

katie price carl woods
Carl often features on Katie’s YouTube channel (Credit: YouTube)

The insider added the footage “is going to appear on their own couples’ YouTube but they are also in talks with a German TV channel”.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

Meanwhile, the mum-of-five recently revealed plans to launch a TV show with Carl.

Katie and Carl and planning an Indiana Jones-style adventure.

The star shared a photo of herself looking very glam while holding a planner to Instagram.

Speaking about their TV show plans, Katie said: “Had a great day of filming and meetings.

“Exciting future and exciting TV show with @carljwoods and our YouTube channel starting end of this week wooo follow our @adventuresofkatieandcarl.”

katie price dane bowers
Katie said she has “exciting” future plans (Credit: YouTube)

Many fans were thrilled at the idea of a show featuring Katie and Carl.

One person commented: “Omg so exciting,” while another said: “Aw how exciting. Can’t wait to hear more about the new TV show.”

However, others weren’t so keen with one person saying: “Not another drama and another man.”

Another wrote: “Katie you are fab but don’t put your relationship on the TV hun.”

