Katie Price admits fears for eldest son Harvey

Katie Price wishes her eldest son Harvey would die before her.

The 42-year-old star admits she worries about the 18-year-old - who suffers from many health complications including blindness, ADHA and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder which affects his development - and how he would cope after she goes.

She is so worried, in fact, that she says wouldn't want him to be around without her.

Harvey is the eldest son of Katie Price (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coleen Nolan expresses sadness on anniversary of sister's death

She said: "When Harvey went into hospital, I feared the worst. I always do. The doctors have told me he’s at high risk of having a heart attack.

"He's 27 and a half stone, wears 5XL clothes and he gets out of breath walking up the stairs. So of course I panicked.

"I can't see him living past 50 unless we sort his weight and his breathing out. We try everything but cutting down food is hard.

"I know it's horrible to say, but I wish he'd go before me because he wouldn't cope without me. He'd be so heartbroken and wouldn't understand where I'd gone."

Katie shared a video explaining Harvey's hospital dash earlier this week (Credit: YouTube)

Katie "knew" something was wrong when Harvey fell ill at his sister's birthday party, and had to be rushed to hospital.

She added to The Sun newspaper: "I know he's getting bigger and I'd noticed in the past month his breathing had changed. It was at Princess's birthday party, just after she'd done her cake and Harvey wasn't feeling himself and had a lie down.

"And then he was getting worse and worse and I thought, 'Oh [bleep]. Sometimes he'll fake things, like if he doesn't want to go to school, he'll say 'Harvey feels wobbly', or he's got a sore throat. But I know him well enough to know if he's trying to pull a fast one or not.

"He said he was getting pains, and he can deteriorate quickly, so I just used my common sense, stayed calm and called the ambulance."

Katie Price shows off Harvey's musical talents

Harvey played the piano for Junior's birthday (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Gemma Atkinson shares throwback to traumatic birth to celebrate Mia's birthday

It's clear Katie is very proud of Harvey. Just last week she shared a video to her YouTube channel of Harvey playing the piano.

The family were together to celebrate Junior's 15th birthday and as he walked in the room, Harvey bashed out a rendition of Happy Birthday on the keyboard.

Junior was so touched, he gave his brother a big hug.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.