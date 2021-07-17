Katie Hopkins has been reported to the police in Australia, it has been claimed.

Controversial reality star and broadcaster Katie, 46, boasted about ignoring lockdown rules Down Under.

In a now deleted YouTube and Instagram video, Katie is said to have laughed about her rule flouting.

She is currently in quarantine at a hotel in Sydney.

At one point she boasted about flashing a hotel worker when they delivered her meal.

Katie Hopkins: Star strips naked to scare hotel staff

She proudly claimed to have opened her hotel door completely naked.

She even said she jumped out at hotel workers in a bid to scare them.

Katie said: “I’ve been told when they bring three meals a day to the door… I have to wait 30 seconds before opening the door.

“And then I can open the door but only with a face mask.

“So what I’ve been doing is – this is so sad – this is the stuff I would have always kept to myself in the past – so when people would say I’m the biggest [bleep] and I’m like no I’m this woman actually – so I’ve been lying in wait round the corner in my bath robe.”

She continued: “So what I’m trying to do is as someone knocks I’m trying to get to the door and spring it open – and frighten the [bleep] out of them and do it naked.

“I want the [police] sergeant in the foyer to come up and tell me off. So that I can stand there naked while he tells me off. ”

Over on her official Instagram account she posted a video from her Aussie hotel room.

Here she referred to lockdown as the “greatest hoax in human history” and ranted against the current lockdown restrictions in Melbourne.

Angry Australians react

But Aussies are so angry at Katie’s jests that several on Twitter have claimed to have reported her to the police over her ridiculous antics.

And an Australian MP has even criticised Katie’s erratic behaviour.

Acting Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Andrew Giles said: “Now that Ms Hopkins is in Australia, she has begun broadcasting from what described as ‘VIP Quarantine’, and has explained how she is opening up her hotel door naked and without a face mask in a deliberate attempt to breach hotel quarantine rules.

“This is grossly disrespectful to frontline workers who are only trying to keep us safe.”

Katie is supposedly in Australia to appear on their version of Celebrity Big Brother.

She competed in the 2015 UK series, and made it to the final two, losing to winner Katie Price.

What happened to Katie Hopkins?

Katie Hopkins rose to fame as a contestant on The Apprentice in 2007.

She then became a successful media personality, often gaining headlines for her outlandish opinions on obesity and immigration.

However, in 2017 she was let go from LBC after making shocking “final solution” comments with regards to the 2017 Manchester bombing – that were compared to Nazi terminology.

Since then she has become somewhat of a media pariah, and has been permanently banned from Twitter.

Despite this she still has a following on Instagram and YouTube.

ED! has contacted reps for Katie about this story.

