Police warn Katie Hopkins to 'do the right thing' after rule-flouting tweet

Katie Hopkins has been criticised by Devon and Cornwall police for supporting a garden centre that has refused to shut during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The government issued guidelines that only shops selling essential items, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, were to remain open while all other shops, including garden centres should close.

But the former Apprentice candidate, 45, posted a video of herself on Twitter outside the garden centre encouraging other people to flout the rules and to do the same.

Katie Hopkins is supporting her local garden centre which has refused to shut (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: UK to be hotter than Australia as heatwave continues through Easter weekend

Captioning her post, she wrote: "This weekend we need to Dig for Victory. I applaud places like #PlantsGalore for defying bureaucrats (with guaranteed salaries & big pensions) using common sense and staying open.

"Customers metre apart. Same as supermarkets. More vital beer and cigs."

This weekend we need to Dig for Victory. I applaud places like #PlantsGalore for defying bureaucrats (with guaranteed salaries & big pensions) using common sense and staying open Customers 2 metres apart. Same as supermarkets. More vital than beer & cigs pic.twitter.com/H0oh2NqqVS — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) April 4, 2020

Read more: Coronavirus: Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling offers advice on relieving symptoms after beating COVID-19

Also, in the video she said the owner was looking after local people's jobs and keeping the business afloat.

This weekend we need to Dig for Victory.

She added: "The thing everyone wants to talk about is mental health and mental health issues.

"I would say that keeping garden centre open is an essential thing to be doing because it helps with people's mental health. So I say let's dig for victory and do come and support the good people at Plants Galore."

Police ticking off

But the Devon and Cornwall police were less than impressed with the mum-of-three and responded to her Twitter post.

They wrote: "Hi Katie. Over 30 people have now sadly died of COVID-19 in Devon alone and their families are now living with their tragic loss.

"Now more than ever we need everyone to work with us to encourage people to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.

"As a member of the Devon community, do the right thing and join the community effort to protect each other."

But Katie is defiant and today, April, 6, she posted: "I will continue to support #PlantsGalore and purchase plants alone with appropriate social distancing.

"Supermarkets sell plants, off licences are open. Mental health matters."

Leave us a comment our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.