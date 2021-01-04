Kate Quilton is familiar to many as one of the faces of Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped.

But what else has the broadcast journalist done in her career, and where else have you seen her?

Kate Quilton presents Food Unwrapped (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Kate Quilton?

Katie Marie Quilton, 37, was born November 30, 1983 in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

When she was a teenager, she studied to be a broadcast journalist at university.

She’s always had a passion for food and health stories. She featured in her local newspaper after she ate three kebabs a day for a week for an experiment.

“I hadn’t eaten meat since I was about five so it was a big shock to my system,” she said at the time.

“I actually lost weight. It’s probably too much information but I couldn’t leave the bathroom.”

In 2016, she ran the London marathon in memory of her father.

Kate rose to fame on Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Kate Quilton famous for?

Kate first became a journalist when she worked for the BBC after she completed university.

She spent a lot of time with farmers, and mostly reported on food-related stories.

The presenter later went on to become one of Channel 4’s youngest commissioning editors.

She managed commissions for shows including The Food Hospital and Foxes Live. The talented star won a BAFTA during her time in the position.

Kate resigned as a commissioning editor in 2014 to focus full-time on Food Unwrapped. She’s been a part of the show since it began in 2012.

In 2017 and in 2019, she presented Channel 4’s Animal Rescue Live: Supervet Special series with Steve Jones.

Kate has always been fascinated by food and health issues (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Kate Quilton married?

The Food Unwrapped presenter married English actor James Lance in 2016.

He appeared in the ITV mockumentary Moving Wallpaper and in ITV’s Boy Meets Girl alongside Martin Freeman.

He also regularly appears in adverts for Money Supermarket and enjoyed roles in Spaces and Teachers.

The pair decided to tie the knot three years after they met.

“I walked into Brooks Bar and that was it,” she told The Mirror. “I was very lucky I saw him and I kind of knew in an instant I was probably going to have his babies.

“It was one of those magical moments where you think, ‘Gosh’ and your life changes in an instant.”

