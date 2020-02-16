Kate Middleton admits she suffers 'mum guilt' when she leaves her children for work

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has admitted she suffers from 'mum guilt' when she has to leave her kids to carry out work commitments.

Kate, 38, is mum to three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - but despite being a future Queen, is just like everyone else.

Speaking in a podcast with Giovanna Fletcher, Kate has said she feels guilty as a mother "all the time"...and that any mum who says she doesn't is telling fibs!

When asked if she 'struggles with mum guilt', Kate laughed and told Giovanna: "Yes, absolutely. All the time. And anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying!"

The pair recorded the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in Birmingham, at the launch of Kate's new early years survey for mums of under fives: 5 Big Questions.

But even her trip up the country and away from her brood had left her feeling bad.

"Even this morning, George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy, how could you possibly not drop us off at school this morning?!'" Kate revealed.

"It's a constant challenge and you hear it time and time again from mums. Even mums who aren't working and pulled in the direction of having to juggle work life with family life.

Kate is a proud mum of three (Credit: Splashnews.com)

"There is always something to feel guilty about. You're always questioning your own decisions and your own judgements.

"That starts from the moment you have a baby!"

Kate went on to explain how she deals with feeling guilty for leaving her offspring to go to work. And it is all thanks to a mystery "wise man".

But despite being a Royal, even the Duchess feels 'mum guilt' (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She said: "A very wise man said to me, when I was having doubts and questions and feeling guilty about being away from my children, that we are more like animals than we think we are.

"We need people around us. The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better.

Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George even made Kate feel guilty on the day she recorded the podcast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

"It was a real weight off my shoulders; that it is not totally my responsibility to do everything.

"We all have good days and bad days and if you can dilute that with others who aren't on that particular day struggling, then it can make such a difference to your child to keep them as constant and as happy as possible."

