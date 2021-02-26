Kate Lawler has taken baby Noa to hospital after she developed an infection in her finger.

The former reality TV star, 40, recently took her daughter to hospital after the little one experienced breathing problems.

Now, the Big Brother winner has had to take Noa again, this time for an infected finger.

Kate Lawler updated fans about baby Noa on Instagram (Credit: Kate Lawler / Instagram Stories)

What did Kate Lawler say about baby Noa?

Taking to social media on Thursday (February 25) evening, Kate posted videos on her Instagram Stories updating followers on the situation.

A clip of Noa’s hand showed she had a swollen finger.

Read more: Kate Lawler reveals newborn baby was rushed to intensive care as she shares first picture of tot

Kate said: “Called 111 as her finger top was red, hot and swollen. Was told to bring her straight to A&E to get it seen to as it’s infected.

“Hopefully we can get antibiotics and go home as soon as possible.”

Noa had to spend the night in hospital (Credit: Kate Lawler / Instagram Stories)

Overnight stay in hospital

Later, a nurse saw to them and they waited for a doctor, with Kate telling fans her daughter seemed “in good spirits”.

After several nappy changes, a bottle and some breast feeding, Kate explained that doctors wanted to keep Noa in overnight.

She looks healthy so hopefully it’s a sign she’s responding well. Hopefully we can go home.

She said on her Stories: “We’re having to stay overnight as she’s too young to be sent home with antibiotics.”

Speaking further, Kate revealed they tried a number of times to put a cannula in Noa, but it wouldn’t work and the tot was “so distressed”.

Kate later revealed that Noa had paronychia, which is an infection of the skin around the nail.

Kate Lawler and fiancé Martin (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Noa responding well

She was receiving antibiotics for it via the cannula – which doctors managed to insert after eight attempts – and Noa was finally sleeping.

Kate said: “She slept well from 4am. She looks healthy so hopefully it’s a sign she’s responding well. Hopefully we can go home later this evening.”

Read more: Kate Lawler gives birth to a ‘gorgeous’ baby girl with ‘lots of hair’, fiancé Martin reveals

Posting at midday on Friday, Kate offered an update and said doctors told her Noa is “responding really well” and her finger looks better.

She added: “Unfortunately Bodge [fiancé Martin] can’t be here as only one parent can visit.”

Have you been following Kate Lawler and her updates on baby Noa? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.