Kate Lawler has confessed that the day she gave birth to her new baby girl turned out to be pretty traumatic.

The former Big Brother winner welcomed her first child with fiancé Martin on Thursday (February 11).

“After a wonderful, complication-free abdominal birth yesterday lunchtime thanks to the kind and caring NHS staff, our little girl was born on 11.02.2021 at 2:01pm,” said the star.

Kate first announced her pregnancy back in September.

Kate Lawler baby: Newborn rushed to intensive care

However, Kate’s revealed that the day didn’t go as smoothly as she’d hoped.

The star said that an hour after she gave birth her baby started having issues with breathing.

As a result, she was rushed to a neonatal intensive care unit.

“It isn’t uncommon in babies who are delivered abdominally as sometimes the fluid isn’t drained properly from their lungs,” she told fans.

“We were informed it was either that or an infection, but from the most recent consultant update, it’s looking less like an infection which is great news.”

Thankfully, Kate’s little one quickly showed improvement.

“However, I tried to get up and out of bed around 10pm. But threw up so I had to go back to bed!” she said.

“At 2:30am this morning I was finally mobilised and had my catheter out. I walked to the baby unit where I was able to hold my daughter skin on skin.

“She breastfed for two hours from 5:30-7:30 which was beautiful and very calming,” Kate proudly told her followers.

“They tried taking her off the tubes at 8am this morning. However, her respiratory rate went up too high. So, although she’s still on the tubes, her check-up at 10am today was positive.

“She’s a healthy weight, everything else is perfect. There’s a murmur on her heart which they’re monitoring. However, this is very common in newborn babies,” added Kate.

Kate thanks fans and fiancé for support

“The last two days have been incredibly overwhelming. It’s not what we expected but she’s here and in the best possible care. The outpouring of love from family and friends we’ve received has been staggering.”

She added: “Thank you so much for all the love, well wishes and kindness.

“And a special thank you to my darling fiancé who I couldn’t have got through these last two days without. I love you, and I’m so lucky to have you.”

