Kate Garraway’s secret health condition that caused weight loss and left her ‘really thin’

Kate Garraway is the picture of good health now, but after having her daughter she revealed that she suffered a health condition that left her “really thin”.

The Good Morning Britain star, 55, welcomed baby Darcey in 2006 and found that after she had given birth the weight started dropping off her.

After a while she fell below her pre-pregnancy weight and later told the Daily Mail that she looked “horribly skinny”.

Kate – who also shares son Billy with her husband Derek Draper – went on to be diagnosed with an overactive thyroid.

The star was diagnosed with an overactive thyroid (Credit: ITV)

She told the Mail in 2007: “Viewers were emailing asking, ‘What’s wrong with Kate? Has she succumbed to the size zero trend?’

“There were photographers waiting outside the house wanting pictures of me looking skeletal.”

Kate Garraway didn’t know why she was losing weight

The TV star had no clue about why the pounds were dropping off her.

She didn’t feel unwell but started to worry that something serious could be wrong, so went for tests.

She ended up being diagnosed with an overactive thyroid.

Thankfully, the presenter was able to get treatment and got back to a healthy weight.

Reflecting about it to The Sun a couple of years ago, she said she’d got “really thin” when she had the condition.

Kate also slimmed down in 2019

Kate lost weight again in 2019, but that time it was because of her stint in the Australian jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The star was one of the celebrity contestants on the reality show and dropped a stone during her time in camp thanks to a diet of mainly beans and rice.

Kate has two kids with Derek (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She later told the Mirror: “I was a bit shocked when I got into the dressing room and looked in the mirror.

“I thought, ‘Oh, my God!’ because you don’t see yourself. There is no mirror in the jungle.

“They weigh you before you go in and they weigh you when you come out and I’ve lost a stone… I was really eating in there as well, so rice and beans is kind of the way to go.”

