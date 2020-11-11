Kate Garraway’s uncertainty over husband Derek Draper’s health ‘eats her alive’

Kate Garraway is “eaten alive” by the uncertainty surrounding her husband Derek Draper’s health, a friend has revealed.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, has fully supported her husband throughout his battle with coronavirus and its after-effects.

But despite continuing with life as normal for the sake of children Darcey, 14, and 11-year-old Billy, the presenter is still finding it difficult to face the ongoing uncertainty.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Kate is still doing an “amazing job” – according to close friend and weather presenter Clare Nasir.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Clare said: “Kate is a warrior and she’ll do what she has to do to get through this.

“This is someone who isn’t fazed by interviewing the Prime Minister or victims of child abuse, because she can relate to everybody and has the mental capacity to cope. She’s incredibly resilient. Some people would’ve crumbled by now, but this is going to make her stronger.”

She added: “Her priority is to keep her kids’ lives as normal as possible. The uncertainty eats her alive, but she doesn’t want that to transition to them.

Kate is doing an ‘amazing job’ according to close friend Clare Nasir (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She’s doing an amazing job of keeping them buoyant and positive.

“They’re doing amazingly well – they all have that inner Garraway strength, which has sustained Kate over so many months.”

Kate Garraway shares an update on husband Derek

Kate’s partner Derek, 53, has been in hospital since March after battling coronavirus.

Last month, the much-loved presenter revealed that Derek had said his first word, which was “pain”.

Kate and Derek share two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She explained that right from the beginning of Derek’s treatment, doctors had been speaking to him to try and “trigger a response”.

Kate later called the breakthrough “the beginning of him emerging” during an appearance on Lorraine.

Speaking to host Lorraine Kelly, she shared: “I’m hoping this is the beginning of him emerging. But there’s a long road ahead.”

The star also said her children had been “remarkable” and called them her “absolute heroes”.

