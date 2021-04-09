Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, has been told his mental strength may help boost recovery.

The 53-year-old GMB host welcomed her husband back to their home on Wednesday (April 7), following one year in hospital.

According to doctors, the move was needed to help Derek’s mental health.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek is out of hospital (Credit: ITV)

A family friend told The Sun: “Derek is a unique case. The medical experts are now looking at unique ways to give Derek every chance of making the best recovery, and agree that being surrounded by his wife Kate and their two children, is vital to reaching that goal.

“The hope is that by boosting his mental health – which being surrounded by his loved ones clearly will do – Derek’s physical health will be significantly bolstered too.”

Derek is a unique case.

In addition, they shared: “He still has a very long way to go, and medically they’re taking this a day at a time under strict medical supervision. But, unquestionably, this is the start of a whole new chapter for the family.”

Derek, 53, was hospitalised in March 2020 with coronavirus.

Derek and Kate reunited this week (Credit: SplashNews)

Kate Garraway opens up on reuniting with husband Derek

Meanwhile, earlier today, Kate appeared on GMB to discuss Derek.

The popular presenter revealed she was thrilled her husband was finally home.

However, there is still a long way to go.

She said: “As we pulled up, I was able to come home with him, I could see two little faces of Darcey and Billy looking out of the window and I could literally see them go, ‘He’s here!’ They ran out and opened the door.

“He immediately burst into tears, there was a lot of hugging and got him inside. He absolutely knew he was home.”

In addition, Kate added: “We do need a lot of help. And it’s not just help with looking after him, because it is 24-hour care, and I haven’t really slept as you can probably tell.

Kate appeared on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

“I will ease off, I’m just very aware at the moment and it’s a whole new team.

“So he’s probably got a little bit used to the people in hospital and so it’s a new team now that are working with him and helping him to come through.”

While Derek is now free of coronavirus, the disease has affected his heart, kidney and lungs.

Furthermore, Kate told The Mirror: “He has changed. Derek is physically very affected. His legs are like sticks, he has no muscle left. In terms of his movement, he’s physically affected.”

