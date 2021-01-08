Kate Garraway has been open about her weight loss in the past.

The GMB host previously revealed she lost two stone before heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle and lost another stone thanks to a diet of mainly beans and rice on the show.

More recently, Kate reassured fans she was okay after comments about her looking “thin” as her husband Derek Draper battles the after-effects of coronavirus in hospital.

Kate Garraway has been open about her weight loss (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

What has Kate Garraway said about her weight loss?

In December 2019, shortly after her jungle stint, Kate told the Mirror: “I was a bit shocked when I got into the dressing room and looked in the mirror.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals children saw husband Derek Draper over ‘tough’ Christmas

“I thought, ‘Oh, my God!’ because you don’t see yourself. There is no mirror in the jungle.

“They weigh you before you go in and they weigh you when you come out and I’ve lost a stone… I was really eating in there as well, so rice and beans is kind of the way to go.”

Kate pictured in 2015 (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Kate addressed weight loss concerns from fans amid Derek’s health battle

Meanwhile, in November last year, the presenter promised fans she’s eating as Derek remained in hospital.

Kate said: “I try to go day-to-day.

“I’m aware that people are saying I’m looking a bit thin.

“I am eating, I promise you I’m eating. I promise you I’m feeling myself.”

Kate pictured shortly after leaving the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com)

Weight loss concerns

It came after some people expressed their concerns on Twitter.

One person said: “@GMB really worried about @kategarraway. She looks like she’s loosing weight.”

Another wrote: “How is your dear husband and your lovely children? You’ve lost a lot of weight dear try and eat regularly and keep fit.”

However, a third tweeted: “You look like you’ve lost weight Kate… you’re looking fantastic.”

Kate addressed weight loss concerns on Lorraine last November (Credit: ITV)

Expert explains how stress affects weight loss

Pharmacist and founder Formulate Health, Mina Khan has explained why stress can cause people to lose weight.

She said: “Stress, especially chronic stress that’s almost constant and lasts for a long period of time, can contribute to a whole host of physical health problems in the body.

“To put it bluntly, stress exhausts the body. When we’re stressed, our ‘fight or flight’ system is in overdrive, and physical symptoms such as increased heart rate, pacing, heavier breathing, etc all cause us to burn far more calories than when we’re relaxed.

“High stress levels also interfere with our sleep, and lack of sleep can have a direct effect on our leptin and ghrelin levels (the hunger hormones).

The star’s husband Derek has been in hospital since March after contracting coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“For some, this can cause us to overeat, however for others it may cause us to undereat significantly.”

Meanwhile, Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Pharmacy explained how stress can also affect weight gain.

She said: “When you experience stress, your finely-tuned body instantly jumps into action.

“Stress from any cause – for example, a shock such as an acute illness, or a bereavement – switches on the autonomic nervous system (ANS).”

Dr Lee continued: “Emotional stress often leads to an increase in appetite and so-called, comfort eating.

“There is a tendency to crave high-fat, high carbohydrate foods. The reasons for this are not clear, but emotional stress often leads to sleep deprivation.

Read more: Kate Garraway latest: Husband Derek remains in hospital as fans comfort presenter after ‘calamitous’ Christmas

“The hormones leptin and ghrelin which control appetite and help you feel full, are produced when you are asleep. Hence lack of sleep leads to disrupted eating patterns.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.