Kate Garraway wanted to donate her own blood plasma to coronavirus stricken husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway wanted to donate blood to try and save her coronavirus stricken husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain star, 53, says she offered to donate her own plasma back in April.

However, she was told by NHS doctors that it would be too high risk at the time.

What did Kate Garraway say?

Speaking to her GMB co-host, Ben Shephard, Kate explained:

"When Derek was very seriously affected by the virus, when the virus was active in him towards the end of April, I was looking at anything to help and I said to doctors could I donate my blood? I've had it, would antibodies I've had be helpful to him who's really struggling to shake the virus off?

Kate Garraway opened up about Derek Draper's coronavirus battle to Ben Shephard (Credit: ITV)

"And they said 'we are months away from being able to be confident to clean your blood enough to make sure only good antibodies are going in."

She added that as Derek's health has improved, he has been able to receive plasma exchange.

Read more: Coleen Nolan's Loose Women costars send well wishes after her sisters' cancer diagnosis

She said: "We know plasma has been really helpful and more recently Derek has had plasma exchange to try and support cleaning up of the system."

Plasma is an experimental treatment for coronavirus. Hospitals around the world are accepting plasma donations from those who have survived COVID-19.

It is believed that the antibodies within the blood of survivors could help those still battling the virus.

Kate's husband, Derek, 52, remains in hospital after battling coronavirus for months.

How long has Derek been in hospital?

Kate devastated Derek missed their son's birthday (Credit: ITV)

He was struck down with the virus in March, and has remained in hospital ever since.

Kate has said he has technically survived the disease, but it has left him extremely weak.

Read more: Ben Shephard corrects guest over pub lockdown comment

In a coma for months, he first opened his eyes last month.

She can now visit him and he has even watched her present on GMB from his hospital ward.

However, she shared to co-host Ben that her latest visit was bittersweet.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper in December of last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: "I did go and see him yesterday and it was quite a tough visit.

"He's had a tough couple of weeks and you know it's the first birthday he has missied. It's Billy's birthday today so I think I was extra emotional.

"And you think of you know, he was there when (Billy) was born and how Derek would like to be present today."

She added that she's "desperate" for progress in his recovery:

"I am desperate for a step forward and I'm sure he is always too. But it's always lovely to see him and so it's wonderful to have the chance to do that."

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.