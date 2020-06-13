The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 13th June 2020
Kate Garraway urged to stay hopeful as fans share stories of coronavirus recoveries

GMB star has been warned husband Derek Draper may never fully recover

By Robert Leigh
Updated:
Fans of Kate Garraway have encouraged the TV presenter to keep faith over husband Derek Draper’s condition.

Derek, 52, was placed into an induced coma almost three months ago as he battled with coronavirus.

Warned he may never fully recover, Good Morning Britain star Kate is said to be 'hoping for a miracle' as his health battle continues.

And it seems her fans may have latched onto that idea - and are striving to keep her positive.

Kate Garraway has been married to Derek Draper since 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Some social media followers are doing their best to keep Kate’s spirits up by sharing anecdotes online about miracle recoveries.

However, it is not clear whether Kate has seen the messages as she hasn’t tweeted for over a month.

She has, however, been liking posts occasionally.

Retweeting an account about one person’s father who was in a coma for a month, one person tweeted to her: "@kategarraway there is hope, so much hope."

The original poster also piped up, offering his insight.

"There really is," he insisted. "There were several times when I thought he [my dad] is not going to make it.

"Every positive seemed to be met with two negatives but the staff or my dad never gave up."

'More and more people are coming out of hospital'

Someone else offering uplifting wishes was confident that Derek would be among those to get better.

They tweeted: "Glad to hear your Derek is non-COVID. More and more people are coming out of hospital.

"Sure they will be weak but that’s to be expected.

"Be positive - fighting off COVID was amazing to do, he can do the rest. Miracles do happen."

Another person offered prayers to Derek, Kate and their two children Darcey and Billy.

"Praying for your Derek @kategarraway, thinking of you and your family at this difficult time," they said.

"Remember God only gives strong people a cross to bear. Stay positive, he's gonna be fine, keep faith. Sending love."

And yet another person was impressed by how Kate held it together during an emotional GMB update last week.

The onlooker reflected: "You did so well with your interview last week. We miss seeing you on telly.

"Hope this week has been a positive for you and your lovely family and Derek is staying strong."

