Kate Garraway is reportedly “torn” over potentially hosting This Morning, due to her “priority” being her husband Derek Draper.

The GMB star has been heavily tipped to take on the role of hosting the hit ITV following Holly Willoughby’s exit.

Kate Garraway ‘torn’ over hosting This Morning due to husband Derek Draper

Since Holly left This Morning, the rumour mill has been in overdrive over who will be replacing her.

Kate Garraway has been tipped to take on the role. And, according to sources, ITV bosses are keen on signing her up.

However, the 57-year-old is said to be “torn” over potentially hosting the hit daytime show, because her “priority” is always going to be caring for husband Derek.

A source spoke to Closer magazine recently about Kate potentially landing the much-coveted role.

“Kate is firmly in the sights of bosses at This Morning, and she ticks so many boxes. She’s a brilliant presenter who can switch between covering serious news and then interviewing a member of the public about something fun that’s happened in their life. Of course, with all she’s gone through in the last few years with Derek, she’s won over the hearts of many TV viewers with the way she’s dealt with such trauma.”

Will Kate Garraway take on This Morning gig amid caring for husband Derek Draper?

The source continued saying that fans would welcome Kate with “open arms” to This Morning.

However, they went on to reveal that Kate is “torn” over the possibility of hosting the show.

“Kate is really torn over the opportunity. Although she remains fiercely ambitious and still wants to achieve a lot on TV, her priority will always be Derek. She literally has to roll up her sleeves and fight for absolutely everything to ensure he gets the care he needs. On top of that, she has to juggle being a mum.”

Will Kate take the gig?

The source continued, saying Kate “absolutely loves” her job.

“She’s loved going on This Morning too – it really would be a step up in her career and she’d love to take on the challenge. But the sad reality is Derek isn’t getting any better. When Kate’s not on TV, every waking moment is spent caring for him and the kids and trying to hold things together. She’s not sure with Derek being ill that she’d be able to hit the ground running on This Morning in the way she’d really like to and in a way that she feels such a big ITV show deserves.”

They also added that she’s unsure about wanting to deal with the “pressure” surrounding the show.

