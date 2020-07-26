Kate Garraway thanks police after 'utterly terrifying' motorway incident

Kate Garraway has shown her support for local police after a "full tyre blowout" on the motorway meant she needed rescuing.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has thanked Kent Police for their quick action on her first trip out with the kids without husband Derek.

Read more: Alex George supported by Ruth Langsford following brother's tragic death after she lost her sister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) on Jul 26, 2020 at 8:24am PDT

In an Instagram post to her 916,000 followers, Kate said: "Thanks to our amazing saviours Liz and Mark from @kentpoliceuk who rescued me after a full tyre blowout on the motorway! Never had one before - utterly terrifying."

She revealed how she managed to control the car but struggled to get to safety and the AA couldn't come for over an hour. Kate said she had no choice but to call the police: "They were so brilliant and got us to safety and we are now on way home in taxi, shaken but safe, tow truck on way to car."

She added: "It's the first time have taken kids out without Derek too, but we are safe and will update you fully on @gmb with @benshephardofficial tomorrow from 6am."

Kate has had a hard year already

Comments have already flooded in from fans. One fan said: "Glad you all safe, very frightening".

Another commented: "Omg how scary for you all! Hope you're all ok"

Shaken but safe.

A third said: "Sending love Kate."

Some fans expressed their sympathy, as this year has already been a tough one for Kate. One fan commented: "Omg you guys just need a bloody break! I swear down this is just a year of [bleep] @kategarraway and from 2021 your life will be full of happiness."

Another echoed their thoughts, saying: "Ohhhhhhh bless you sausage, like you don't have enough shizzle going on! Glad you're all safe and sound."

Kate Garraway returned to Good Morning Britain recently. (Credit: Cover Images)

Back to Good Morning Britain

Kate recently returned to Good Morning Britain last week, after being off for weeks amid her husband Derek's battle with coronavirus. He no longer has COVID-19, but remains in hospital.

Whilst back on the set of GMB, Kate issued a message for Derek as she revealed the nurses were putting the programme on for him.

She said: "Good morning Derek, if you are watching. We're all sending you lots of love. Everyone here is sending lots of love. There are so many good wishes. Your own personal Good Morning Britain."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.