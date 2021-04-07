Kate Garraway has reportedly been appointed as director of a business founded by her husband Derek Draper.

According to documents filed to Companies House, the GMB host is now entitled to 50 per cent of Derek‘s firm, Astra Aspera Ltd.

The move will allow Kate, who previously opened up on their financial struggles, to make decisions without his approval.

Kate has been appointed as director of Derek’s firm (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate appointed as company director

Meanwhile, a source told MailOnline: “It’s been an incredibly tough year for Kate and the family. She’s been left with a lot of financial decisions and complications on top of it all.

“Making Kate the director for Derek’s company for the time being was the best decision for everyone to try to manage things while Derek is unable to.”

Last month, Kate, 53, discussed the impact Derek’s health has had on their finances.

It’s been an incredibly tough year for Kate and the family

The former political advisor was admitted to hospital in March 2020, with Kate having to take time off work.

She told The Times: “Working in television, everybody does get paid a good wage compared with the nurses who are keeping Derek alive.

“But that obviously stopped quite suddenly last March.”

Kate previously took time off from GMB (Credit: ITV)

Discussing Derek’s ability to make financial decisions, Kate added: “Before Christmas, I felt like he did understand.

“But now I feel like he’s slipped back and I don’t really know what he believes, or feels.”

At the time, the host also received a lovely gesture from fellow star Emma Willis.

As the pair have the same management, Emma reached out to offer her support to Kate in the form of a food hamper.

Furthermore, Kate shared: “They sent over a hamper of Christmas goodies.

“So we had this extraordinary situation where we didn’t have any bread but we had canapés.”

Derek remains in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Kate gives an update on husband Derek

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kate shared a new update on her husband’s condition.

She told fans it was “so hard” not having Derek with them for the second Easter running.

On Instagram, Kate said: “#happyeaster everyone – so hard that it’s the second we’ve lived through in lockdown/restrictions and of course our second without Derek home with us.

“But he is still here so we have so much to give thanks for and there’s lots to hope for isn’t there.”

Derek remains in hospital after battling COVID-19.

Kate’s rep declined to comment when approached by ED!.

