Kate Garraway shows support for Katie Price as she likes post about Harvey's health crisis

ITV star Kate Garraway has shown her support for Katie Price and her unwell son Harvey.

The Good Morning Britain star, 53, liked one of 42-year-old Katie's tweets regarding Harvey's hospital stay.

Harvey, who has Prader-Willi syndrome and is partially blind, was rushed to hospital last weekend.

The teen has remained in intensive care ever since.

Katie has been continually updating her fans on his health progress through social media.

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is very poorly in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She tweeted in view of her some 1.9 million Twitter followers: "Thanks so much for all your messages of love and support for Harvey. It's really keeping me going."

Kate, who is greatly effected by illness in her own family, liked the tweet.

Kate Garraway's husband in intensive care

The former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant's husband, Derek Draper, has been in intensive care since March.

The author and former political lobbyist, 52, battled coronavirus.

Although he has overcome the virus, he remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Kate and their two children have been unable to visit him in hospital due to social distancing restrictions.

However, Kate says she may be able to see him soon.

I can confirm that Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands. I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable. pic.twitter.com/5ykLyTk82q — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) July 12, 2020

Kate said on GMB this week: "I might be able to go and visit Derek today! In fact the nurses are going to put GMB on for him - they have a TV - and they're going to put it on for him this morning.

"They forgot I was on yesterday - they're going to see if he can hear anything."

Kate has returned to GMB after months away due to her husband's ill health.

It remains unknown whether she has been able to visit him yet.

Katie can't stay with Harvey

Harvey is still in hospital, with Katie unable to stay with him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie has been unable to stay in hospital with Harvey.

But she has gushed over how "brave" he has been in hospital alone and profusely thanked her fans for their support.

Taking to Instagram she shared to her some 2.2 million followers: "Hey, thank you for all your messages. I can confirm Harvey's still in intensive care.

"He is more comfortable, it's hard as due to limited visiting hours and COVID I can't be by his bed side, but he is being brave and strong. [I'm] able to FaceTime him, I've let him know he has so much love and support and thank you."

