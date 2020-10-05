Kate Garraway has shared an inspiring message written on a whiteboard inside husband Derek Draper’s hospital ward.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, revealed the words “spoke” to her following a visit to her husband yesterday (October 4).

Derek has remained in hospital since March after being struck down with coronavirus.

Kate Garraway shared an inspiring message from husband Derek Draper’s hospital ward (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Kate Garraway share?

The moving message read: “To all beautiful/handsome creatures this is for you… Don’t give up on this year. Keep fighting for the good, keep showing up.

“Keep loving, keep giving back, keep being kind, keep being brave, keep on caring, keep trying new things, keep showing grace, keep on.

Wonderful words as we brace ourselves for another week in these grim times

“The world needs you to believe in the good. 2021 is coming… hold on… smile.”

After coming across the message, Kate shared: “Written on a white board on Derek’s ward to spur on staff and patients – not sure if have walked passed it before or it’s new, but definitely spoke to me today.

“Wonderful words as we brace ourselves for another week in these grim times – see you from 6 a.m on @gmb with a smile.”

Fans commented on the heartfelt post, with one writing: “Amazing lady and family. We are all thinking of you, your family and especially Derek.”

A second said: “Beautiful! Had to share to others and keep being the strong beautiful person you are.”

Another added: “I think of you often Kate and can’t imagine what you’re going through. You are one amazing lady!”

The Good Morning Britain host admitted the message ‘spoke’ to her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Kate’s husband Derek Draper?

Derek was first rushed to hospital in March when he tested positive for coronavirus.

However, while he is now free of the deadly bug, he remains in intensive care following the impact of COVID-19.

Last week, the GMB host revealed her husband’s parents have gone six months without seeing their son.

Speaking on the ITV show, she said: “Derek’s mum and dad haven’t been able to see him.

Derek was first admitted into hospital in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I think if they can go six months without giving a hug to their son, who is so desperately ill, then the rest of us can probably get through.

“Sorry, I didn’t mean to depress everybody. But that’s the reality of getting caught up in the virus.”

The TV star later called for people to do their “best” after some have ditched social distancing and their face masks.

Kate and Derek, who wed in 2005, are parents to Darcy, 14, and Billy, 11.

