Kate Garraway shares sweet video of son Billy celebrating England’s Euros win

In the latest Kate Garraway news, she shared a sweet video of son Billy celebrating England’s victory over Denmark in Euro 2020 last night (Wednesday July 7).

The GMB presenter took to Instagram to share the short piece of film last night, showing the 11-year-old going crazy and falling over in the Garraway family home.

And she showed it again today.

And today (Thursday July 8), Kate reassured viewers on GMB that he was ok!

What is the latest Kate Garraway news?

Kate shared the video, which showed Billy draped in a giant England flag running in from the conservatory and into the kitchen shouting “YESSSSS!”

He then collided with an object out of shot, and Kate was heard asking him if he was ok.

The ecstatic lad responded with another “YESSSSS!”

Kate captioned the brilliant video: “YAAAAAAAAS!!! #thedreamisalive – #itscominghome”

“The final – actually a FINAL.

“ps no celebrating 11 yr olds were hurt in the filming of this video. #euro2020”

Kate has been behind the England team throughout the tournament

How did fans react to the video of Billy celebrating?

It wasn’t long until many of Kate’s followers responded to the video.

One said: “You said it Billy! Well done England!”

Another wrote: “Aw love him! Amazing!”

“Awesome behaviour!! Happy times,” a third gushed.

Finally one follower said what everyone was thinking, and Billy was expressing: “Come on England! YAASS!”

Kate reassured viewers that Billy was ok

“He just collided with a fridge”

Kate appeared bright and early on GMB this morning, and with co-hosts Alastair Campbell and Susanna Reid watched the video live on air.

She revealed that Darcy and Billy Snapchat their mates during the games, and she texts her mum, too.

But Kate was so involved in the game last night she stopped texting her mum.

As for the video and the apparent accident Billy seemed to have, she reassured viewers.

“Billy’s fine, he’s not hurt. He just collided with a fridge,” she said, laughing.