Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking message after 'tough' birthday without husband

TV's Kate Garraway has said her husband's "absence was very present" on her birthday yesterday.

The Good Morning Britain star turned 53 on Monday (May 4) and spent it with her children as her husband Derek Draper continues to battle coronavirus in hospital.

Kate shared a message to Instagram on Tuesday, admitting her first birthday in 16 years without Derek was "tough".

What did she say?

She wrote: "So yesterday was always going to be a tough one.

"1st birthday in 16 years without Derek - so for the kids & I, his abscence was very present.

"But we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we - treasure & be grateful for the love around us - however distanced we are from it.

"And focus on the joy of life & love in the moment.

Kate Garraway said being away from Derek on her birthday was "tough" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"The small things that are huge & really should be at the core of everyday, but usually the everyday gets in the way."

She added: "So THANK YOU so much for all your messages they mean such a lot.

"To the friends @itv who sent chocolate for the kids & uplifting smellies for me, to mates who dropped off food, posh teabags & milk & made me smile at silliness.

"Derek is a great believer in the healing power of silliness.

"To my amazing family, to Derek’s friends who sent me messages of fun times they have had with him."

Kate said she included a photo from when Derek was editing a student newspaper.

Another image included in the post was a cake she received from Roman Kemp and her co-stars at Global.

She concluded: "THANK YOU all.

"But most of all thank you to the NHS teams keeping Derek still with us & battling everyday to inch him towards recovery."

