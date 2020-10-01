Kate Garraway says she is tempted to show people that are breaking COIVD-19 rules a photo of her husband Derek Draper.

The GMB star’s husband has been in hospital since March after being struck down with coronavirus.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Kate shared her dismay over Brits not following social distancing rules.

She said: “I have huge sympathy with people who are fed up with it. I think if you haven’t been directly touched by it, you haven’t seen the devastation, your life has been devastated, your livelihood, your ability to feel a sense of joy, you’re going to get frustrated.

Kate says she sympathises with those that are frustrated (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Kate Garraway’s husband?

“It does make me tempted to show a pic of Derek in his current state and say ‘you don’t want this in your life. You don’t know who it will affect and how. So stick to it.”

However, she added that she understands the confusion – but ultimately the rules are there to save lives.

Kate continued: “There’s huge confusion around it, but we kind of know wearing a mask, social distancing, we know the basics, and we have to do our best in the muddle.”

Heartbreakingly, she said that Derek’s parents haven’t been able to visit him in hospital at all.

Kate Garraway with her husband Derek Draper in December of last year (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Kate say on Good Morning Britain about Derek?

A teary-eyed Kate explained: “Derek’s mum and dad haven’t been able to see Derek.

“If they can go six months without giving a hug to their son, who’s so desperately ill, the rest of us can probably get through.

“Sorry, I didn’t mean to depress everybody. That’s the reality of getting caught up in the virus directly.”

According to The Sun, Derek is now the UK’s longest-fighting COVID-19 patient.

He has been in hospital for over six months.

Kate says she’d be tempted to show a picture of Derek to the rule breakers (Credit: ITV)

Admitted on March 28, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Shortly after he was placed on a ventilator. But he was awoken from an induced coma in July.

From then on Kate has been able to visit Derek intermittently in hospital.

Furthermore, Kate has said he has lost eight stone since being hospitalised.

Although awake, he has yet to say a word.

Kate and Derek married in 2005. They share two children together – Darcey, 14, and William, 11.

