Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper’s legs are “like sticks” after his weight loss due to his coronavirus battle.

Derek has been in hospital for a year after contracting COVID-19 and despite now being free of the virus, it has ravaged his body.

Good Morning Britain host Kate said he has no muscle left after losing eight stone in weight.

Kate said Derek’s legs are like “sticks” after losing eight stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Kate Garraway said about Derek?

Speaking to the Mirror, the presenter said: “He has changed. Derek is physically very affected.

“His legs are like sticks, he has no muscle left. In terms of his movement, he’s physically affected.”

Kate hasn’t been able to visit Derek since Christmas due to the lockdown.

Kate’s Finding Derek documentary will air tomorrow (Credit: ITV – Photographer: Tony Wards)

However, she’s been communicating with him via an iPad.

She added: “Things have regressed a little bit this year since January, but how much that is to do with the restrictions of not being able to visit, is unclear.”

Kate said it felt “like we were moving forward at Christmas” however, now it “feels like we’ve slipped back”.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kate’s ITV documentary Finding Derek will air.

Kate hasn’t been able to see Derek since Christmas because of the lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happens in Finding Derek?

In footage from the doc, mother-of-two Kate is on Facetime with Derek.

He tells her: “Kate, there’s no way out. There’s no way out. I’ve got to the point where I just think [bleep] it. Just [bleep] it.”

Kate then replies: “As in die?”

Emotionally, Derek says: “Yes… I don’t know how to cope, I don’t know how to cope.”

The GMB star will open up about Derek’s health battle in the documentary (Credit: ITV – Photographer: Tony Wards)

In a recent trailer for the show, Kate emotionally discusses her husband’s health battle.

She says: “Derek is the sickest person the team of doctors have treated this year.

“Is he going to be able to come back or will he be alive but no longer the person he was?”

Derek has suffered kidney failure and damage to his liver, heart and pancreas.

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek will air on ITV, Tuesday, March 23, at 9pm.

