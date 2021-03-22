Kate Garraway reveals the moment husband Derek told her: ‘I can’t go on’

Kate Garraway has revealed the moment husband Derek Draper told her, “I can’t go on,” in a devastating call from his hospital bed.

Derek, 53, had spent months in intensive care, slipping in and out of consciousness after being struck down by coronavirus when he made the confession last November.

Kate recalled: “Derek had been drifting in and out of consciousness and when he said that, it was absolutely devastating, but it showed me he was still in there.

“Even though it was terrible to think his spirits were so low.”

Derek told Kate that he didn’t know how to go on (Credit: SplashNews)

‘There’s no way out’

Read more: Kate Garraway shouts out for her poorly husband in Finding Derek clip

In Kate’s ITV documentary Finding Derek, which airs on Tuesday, March 23, footage shows the mum-of-two on a Facetime call in which Derek says: “Kate, there’s no way out. There’s no way out.

“I’ve got to the point where I just think f*** it. Just f*** it.”

She replies: “As in die?”

Emotional Derek then says: “Yes… I don’t know how to cope, I don’t know how to cope.”

Last week, Kate admitted how much Derek had been struggling psychologically.

‘Derek’s brain is no longer his friend’

The 53-year-old broadcaster told The One Show: “He is somebody who both in this time before I knew him, when he was in politics, and also since in all the work he has done in mental health, because that’s his thing now.

“His brain has always been his best friend and he’s lived on his wits and now suddenly his brain – as we all know controls his body – is no longer his friend and he’s fighting to get out.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly praises Kate Garraway’s ‘raw and powerful’ documentary

In the trailer for Finding Derek, Kate says: “Derek is the sickest person the team of doctors have treated this year.

“Is he going to be able to come back or will he be alive but no longer the person he was?”

The screen then goes black as a message reads: “One year later, Derek is still in hospital.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.