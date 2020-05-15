Kate Garraway reveals son Billy's gift for poorly dad Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has called on us all to 'keep hope alive' as she shared an update on husband Derek Draper, who is battling coronavirus.

Every week she has been sharing a message on Instagram as she and their two children, Darcey and Billy, clap for the NHS.

Kate Garraway has been keeping fans informed (Credit: Splash)

On Thursday, May 14, she wrote: "So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight.

"We still clapped & cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout!

"Of course we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us & thought at least the incredible @nhs teams looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude.

"Billy made this for his dad’s carers to show how much he means to our family & to say thank you for fighting to bring him back to us.

Kate and Derek's son Billy has made something special (Credit: Splash)

"I am hoping they will let Derek have it by his bed. But even if they can’t THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts - you are superheroes.

"Love to all in these terrible times - the separation from loved ones whatever the reason is so tough . #staystrong #staypositive #keephopealive

Kate also shared a short video, showing that Billy had made a Lego display of his family for his dad.

Last week, ahead of VE Day, she spoke of the strength and resilience we all have within us.

The Good Morning Britain presenter wrote: "The neighbours turned into “red arrows” tonight for #clapthecarers #nhs & #keyworkers.

"Have taken so much comfort & inspiration from the spirit of the country beautifully personified by Captain Tom these past few weeks.

"And with VE Day tomorrow it’s a reminder of the strength and resilience that we all have within us if we pull together and keep going.

"Derek is still with us, fighting so hard to beat this virus.

"Every day I am awestruck by how hard every member of the NHS team is fighting to turn things around & bring him ( & so many others) home to their loved ones.

"You are amazing - thank you thank you. Sending love to you all in these terrible times #staypositive #hope #standtogether"

Derek was admitted to hospital in March and remains in intensive care in a coma.