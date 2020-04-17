Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek still 'in deeply critical condition' as he fights coronavirus

Kate Garraway has given an update on her husband Derek Draper who has been in intensive care battling coronavirus for almost three weeks.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared the news as she paid tribute to the NHS on Thursday evening (April 16).

Kate Garraway's husband Derek is still critical as he battles coronavirus (Credit: Splash)

How is Kate's husband Derek?

Kate wrote: "From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary #nhsworkers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients.

"I'm afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope.

"Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease.

"You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief.

How is Kate Garraway?

"Thank you, too, to my own little band of "key workers", the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the #nhs, gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support.

"It’s such a comfort . We must all stand together. #clapthecarers #love #hope"

News broke on Friday, April 3, that Derek had been admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Kate also had mild symptoms and was self-isolating at home with the couple's two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, eight.

Kate Garraway's husband is in intensive care with coronavirus (Credit: Splash News)

Derek had actually been in hospital since the Monday (March 30).

A source at the time said Kate was "sick with worry" about her husband.

"This is a desperate situation for Kate who is sick with worry about Derek’s health. He is intensive care battling coronavirus and she is beside herself," a source said.

He is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

"Kate has symptoms herself too but they are mild so she is self-isolating at home with the kids,"

The pair are parents to son William and daughter Darcey.

Intensive care

“She is obviously off TV too. Everyone at GMB is so worried for her," the source concluded.

Kate's spokesperson confirmed the news of Derek's hospitalisation with a brief statement.

"Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19," it read.

'Strict isolation'

"He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus," it added.

Kate told Dr Hilary of her concerns (Credit: ITV)

"Kate hasn’t been tested, however, she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday," it said.

As a result, Kate was on "strict isolation with her children at home".

Mixing with Prince Charles

Last month, Kate shared her fears that she had caught the virus from Prince Charles.

She met him at a Prince's Trust event just days before he was diagnosed with the virus.

Kate said: "I actually saw him on the 11th of March. It was the first day he'd stopped shaking hands, and we did the namaste greeting at the Prince's Trust."

She added at the time: "I don't have any symptoms, so I'm not blaming him for anything at all, but people are going to be concerned. He's a man that meets a lot of people."

