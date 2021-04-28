Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek Draper is still struggling to talk after returning home from hospital.

The GMB presenter, 53, told fans that even though Derek is unable to speak, her children have found a way to communicate with him.

And it’s this that made her praise them.

Kate, Derek and their children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kate Garraway say about her husband Derek Draper?

Kate appeared on Zoe Ball’s breakfast radio show this morning (Wednesday April 28) and told the host how her children were adapting to having their dad back home.

And Kate paid special tribute to Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11.

“He isn’t really able to speak at the moment so he can’t tell him off, I have to be the bad guy!” she began.

“They are beside themselves to have him home [and] are my heroes.

“They know instinctively how to talk to him but not ask too much from him.

“In a way that grown-ups want to see the old Derek, they have an instinct, there is a lot of love there.”

Kate says it’s been a whirlwind (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘It’s been a whirlwind’

Kate also spoke about how life at home had changed for the family since Derek’s return.

“It feels like yesterday, I am still in a whirlwind,” she told Zoe.

“He’s doing amazingly.

The moment he came through the door was euphoric and since then we have been adjusting to Derek’s new normal and the hope is he will be able to progress.

She added: “At the moment he needs everything doing for him. It’s 24-hour care.

“Just looking for the little moment… the big aim is that bringing him home into that environment will help to… lift him out of basically the disordered conscious and effects of COVID.”

Darcey and Billy were chuffed with Becks’ message (Credit: ITV)

A letter from the Royal Family

As their lives get back into some sort of routine again, Kate has revealed that she received support from all walks of life during Derek’s long stay in hospital.

In her new memoir, The Power Of Hope, she said: “One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a Royal physician.

“How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal.”

She also revealed that former England football captain David Beckham sent her a private message.

The star, 45, sent videos to both Darcey and Billy on Instagram.

She admitted that the pair “squealed in delight” when they received them.

