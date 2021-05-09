Kate Garraway has made a heartbreaking admission about husband Derek Draper as she revealed her “happy place”.

The Good Morning Britain star, 54, said she is happiest when in her garden.

But she added that sadly Derek, 53, still isn’t strong enough to go outdoors yet.

The former lobbyist was struck down with severe COVID-19 in March 2020.

Hospitalised, he remained in care for a year before being released last month.

What did Kate Garraway say about her ‘happy place’?

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared a photo of herself sitting on a garden chair sporting a flower crown.

She wrote: “Happy @gardendayuk!

“My garden is definitely my happy place & even though it’s not big or fancy I love being out there even if the weather isn’t perfect.

“Just being outside listening to the rain fall and the wind blow through the leaves is like therapy for me.

“I can’t wait for Derek to get stronger so can get him outside too as know it’ll be good for him.

“Admittedly he may not want to wear a gorgeous blossom crown like me!

“But I am loving it & going to wear it all day to celebrate #gardendayUK.

“I would love to hear how you are celebrating your outside space today & what it means to you generally so do share! #thepowerofhope.”

Kate Garraway hopes Derek Draper will make full recovery

The final hashtag was a shout out to her new book, The Power of Hope.

In it, Kate details the harrowing past year and how she still has hope Derek will make a full recovery.

Dozens of Instagram users praised Kate for her strength and bravery – and wished Derek well.

One wrote: “Hope that Derek is continuing well with his journey back to better health.

“It must be good for you all having him home. Don’t think I’ve ever been so pleased for someone I don’t even know when you posted photos of him home!”

While another user commented: “Lovely photo. Glad your hubby is getting better.”

And a third user praised: “You look lovely and we admire your bravery. Athena the warrior goddess is our heroine and you remind us of her.”

A fourth user raved: “How far you’ve both come. I bet a few months ago you wouldn’t have thought he’d feel the breeze again. How wonderful when he will be able to.”

