Kate Garraway has shared the latest update on her husband Derek Draper ahead of Christmas.

Derek spent 13 months in hospital battling COVID-19 before returning to their North London family home.

Kate – who has daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 12, with Derek – says Christmas will once again look very different this year.

Kate Garraway says Christmas with her husband will look very different this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway on Christmas with husband Derek Draper

She told Woman’s Own magazine: “This year, we have got him home — and fingers crossed we can keep him home.

“Of course, he’s not going to be putting on his Santa costume going out with Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with Billy.

“None of those things are on the horizon at the moment so it’s adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he’s here at all which we didn’t have at all last year and feared would never happen.”

She went on to confess that her “dream” would have been Derek surrounded by his closest family and friends.

However, for the second year in a row Kate says that just wasn’t possible.

Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek, is still in a delicate condition (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate said it’s “exhausting for him”.