Kate Garraway returning to GMB with big announcement

Kate Garraway will return to Good Morning Britain today (July 8).

The presenter is set to return to the ITV breakfast show later this morning for the first time since March.

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is COVID-free (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway returns to GMB

The star hasn't been in the studio since her husband Derek Draper was diagnosed with coronavirus and admitted into intensive care.

However, four months on and he has now been discharged from ICU.

Giving GMB viewers an update on Derek's condition, Susanna Reid said this morning: "He's no longer in a coma but he does remain critically ill.

"Kate will be joining us in the studio shortly to tell us about how he's doing and share how the family have been coping."

She added: "We'll welcome her with open arms and look forward to seeing her despite the circumstances."

Kate Garraway will return to GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Kate's big news

Piers Morgan added that Kate has some news to share with GMB viewers.

"It's her first day back int he studio since this hell started for her family," he said.

"She'll have an announcement about the show as well that she wants to make.

"It will be special to have her back."

Kate spoke out on Good Morning Britain last week to update viewers on Derek's progress.

Susanna Reid is looking forward to welcoming back her friend (Credit: ITV)

Derek Draper is COVID-free

She explained: "He's now COVID-free, the fight of the virus has been won.

"But it's wreaked extraordinary damage on his body and we don't know if he can recover from that.

"It is an absolute miracle that he's still here."

Although Derek is no longer in intensive care, it will still be some time before he is able to return home to the family.

Piers Morgan revealed that Kate is set to make a big announcement (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Instagram, Kate said: "The future we are really hoping for, Derek recovering & coming home is not nearly in sight & very uncertain.

"But it feels positive to share how we are trying to keep ourselves going.

"I know so many are dealing with terrible challenges in all sorts of ways as we all try to emerge from these ghastly times, just as we continue to hope Derek can emerge from his minimum state of consciousness."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

