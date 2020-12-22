Kate Garraway and her kids have been left without television and internet while isolating over Christmas.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, admitted it was the “final straw” as she pleaded with Sky for help on Twitter.

It’s another devastating blow for Kate, who is currently looking after Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, while her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

Kate Garraway pleaded with Sky for help while isolating (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say?

Earlier today (December 22), Kate tweeted: “Hi @skytv – I really hate to do this but can’t get through to anyone on phone for last 3 days.

“I’m sure you are frantic – but please can someone get in touch.

“We have no TV or WiFi for kids & me not having that in isolation over Xmas feels like final straw.”

Thankfully, the broadband service soon replied and offered to help Kate via direct message.

A Sky spokesperson also said: “We’re sorry to hear of the issues Kate is facing, we’ve contacted her so our teams can offer their support.”

The post didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who were also quick to voice their support.

One wrote: “Kate, I feel for you SO much. My heart is breaking for you and you don’t need this extra pressure for you and your family. I really hope you get this sorted.”

Another said: “Come on @skytv sort out this poor family. They have been through enough this year and need to be able to contact other family members over Christmas.”

A third added: “Oh no Kate, you are having the most testing of times. Really hope they help you ASAP and you’ve got your goods sorted. Come on sky! Help this lovely lady!”

Kate took to social media to ask for help (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest with Kate’s husband Derek Draper?

It’s been a tough few months for Kate and her family, as Derek remains in hospital after battling coronavirus.

Last week, the star revealed she was worried her husband may spend Christmas alone following the introduction of new Tier 4 restrictions.

The presenter opened up on her fears whilst replying to a fan on social media.

Tweeting Kate, they wrote: “I truly hope in all of this @kategarraway and her children get to form a bubble and to see Derek. It’s hard for all of us, but harder for her as her situation is unique.”

The GMB star and her kids are isolating at home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Kate replied: “I hope so too Fatimah.

“Not quite clear at the moment but thank you for thinking of me and the others in the same situation xxx.”

It came days after the star revealed it was her “dream” to visit Derek in hospital on December 25.

Derek, 53, was first taken into hospital in late March.

