Kate Garraway celebrates Halloween as Derek still in hospital
News

Kate Garraway on her ‘tough’ Halloween as husband Derek Draper remains in hospital

Derek loves Halloween, Kate said

By Paul Hirons

Kate Garraway has revealed Halloween without husband Derek Draper was “tough”.

Taking to social media, Kate revealed that her kids persuaded her to get into the spooky spirit and celebrate the annual festival.

Good Morning Britain host Kate, 53, explained that husband Derek “loves” Halloween and that it was a “tough” day.

However, son William, 11, and daughter Darcey, 14, made sure she got into the swing of things.

What did Kate Garraway and the kids do on Halloween?

Kate shared a video showing a spooky mirror, cobwebs and an inflatable pumpkin strewn around her house.

Dancing on the floor was a very creepy-looking toy wizard.

There was also a scary devil projection on the wall.

Kate Middleton and Prince William want to hug Kate Garraway as her husband remains in hospital

With scary sounds echoing in the background, Kate captioned the short video: “Tough day as Derek loves #halloween.

“But the kids have encouraged me to get some of his favourite spooky kit out to celebrate him and [I] feel better for it.

“Happy #halloween everyone,” she added.

Kate Garraway celebrates halloween as husband Derek fights coronavirus
Kate Garraway got into the Halloween spirit and felt better for it (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Kate’s followers react?

With a Halloween feast waiting for Kate and her kids on the table, it wasn’t long before the presenter’s followers responded.

Full list of things you can and can't do as Boris Johnson announces new lockdown

“Sending huge love to you and your kids,” one said.

Another wrote: “You’re incredible.”

You have been amazing throughout this Kate.

“You have been amazing throughout this Kate,” a third commented.

Another added: “Happy Halloween to you Kate and your lovely family.

“You are truly amazing, I don’t know how you remain so strong. I pray for you, Derek and the kids every day.”

Kate Garraway celebrates halloween as husband Derek fights coronavirus
Derek spoke his first word in hospital earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest on Derek’s condition?

On Halloween itself (October 31) Kate revealed that Derek had said his first word since March.

The former political aide, 53, has been in hospital for 214 days battling both the virus and its after-effects.

Kate said that she watched via FaceTime as he said the word “pain”.

“She called the breakthrough “both amazing yet ­heartbreaking”.

