Kate Garraway enjoys night out with daughter amid Derek woes

Kate Garraway has enjoyed an evening out with her daughter Darcey amid her husband Derek Draper‘s health woes.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday as she and Darcey watched Dirty Dancing at the Dominion Theatre.

Darcey was celebrating the eve of her 16th birthday at the show and Kate said it was “just what the doctor ordered after a tough week”.

Kate shared a picture of herself and Darcey smiling in the audience as the stage was seen in the background.

She wrote: “Well what a way to celebrate your 16th birthday Eve!!

“@ddonstage is THE best fun & we are both in love with Johnny.

Kate enjoyed a night out with daughter Darcey for her 16th birthday (Credit: ITV)

“And yes Darcey has already told me no one puts her in a corner!”

Kate added: “Just what the doctor ordered after a tough week.

“The season ends at Easter so if you get the chance to go do it!”

Fans gushed over the image as one said: “Beautiful ladies you both are, truly inspirational.”

Another wrote: “Happy birthday Darcey. Wow! 16 tomorrow, enjoy your special day. You so deserve it.”

Kate, Derek, Darcey and Billy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third commented: “Happy 16th birthday Darcey hope you’re having a wonderful day. You have the most amazing family.”

Last month, viewers of Kate’s documentary Caring for Derek had nothing but praise for Darcey and her brother Billy with how they’ve coped with their dad Derek’s illness.

Derek is receiving round-the-clock care after spending more than a year in hospital battling Covid and its after-effects.

Kate has been caring for Derek since he returned home last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate’s documentary showed how carers and herself care for Derek at their London family home.

The show also featured Darcey and Billy as they opened up about their dad’s illness.

During one point of the doc, Darcey was asked whether she was worried about people seeing her dad now.

She replied: “Not at all. I know some people might be embarrassed by it. But I’m not embarrassed by it… because he’s survived it, you know what I mean?

“So it’s more impressive than embarrassing.”

Viewers praised both Darcey and Billy’s attitude towards their dad’s illness and their positivity.

One said: “@kategarraway you are an inspirational lady. Darcy and Billy are a credit to you and Derek.”

Another wrote: “Darcey and Billy are an absolute credit to @kategarraway and Derek.”

