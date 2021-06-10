In the latest Kate Garraway news, the star had to rush her mum to hospital after she took a nasty fall on a family holiday.

The GMB host, 54, took to Instagram to update fans on her mum’s health.

However, after an agonising year where husband Derek was in intensive care battling the after effects of Covid, the sight of another hospital must have been tough for the star.

What is the latest Kate Garraway news?

In a post describing what happened, Kate also paid tribute to the NHS for their excellent care.

Sharing an image of her mum sitting in a car with a boot on, it also featured a smiling, mask-wearing nurse.

She said: “Just when you thought (hoped!) I hadn’t had a new reason to thank the #nhs recently cue an unfortunate tumble from my mum on the way to the beach & and a broken foot and twisted ankle.

“Thanks to the typically wonderful #nhs team at #bodmin hospital and particularly wonderful Ruth we managed to get her booted and safely home for further treatment.

“You were all so kind – thank you so much.

“And thanks to @peugeotuk (again) for lending us a car with enough room for her to keep her leg stretched out for the whole journey…

“(although it did mean my Dad was relegated for the first time ever to the back seat, where he really enjoyed defining the expression “back seat driver”!!! )”

Kate has been caring for husband Derek since he left hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Kate’s fans react?

Kate’s fans couldn’t believe that Kate had to take another trip to hospital.

One fan said: “If anyone needs a break and some good luck it’s you Kate! Your positive attitude throughout is amazing.”

Another wrote: “Gosh you’ve been through so much!

“Sending love and get well wishes to your lovely mum and positive continued healing vibes to Derek xx.”

A third commented: “Oh no not something else to test you. Wish her and you well xx.”

Kate took her children to spend some time with family in Cornwall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where were Kate and her family?

Kate and her family have been enjoying a trip away to Cornwall.

And, once again taking to Instagram, she said it was the first time she and children Darcey and Billy had been reunited with her family for over a year.

With Derek’s mum and dad joining nurses to care for her husband back at home, Kate was overjoyed at spending time with “brothers, aunts, uncles and cousins” again.

“None of us have been able to get to see each other since Xmas 2019,” she said.

“So much love & v emotional.”