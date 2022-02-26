Kate Garraway reaches out to fans as she reflects on ‘horrifying news’ and ‘frightening week’

Kate Garraway has reached out to fans and followers on Instagram while reflecting on ‘horrifying news’ and a ‘frightening week’.

The GMB presenter has endured a demanding few days after her Caring for Derek documentary aired earlier this week.

But last night (Friday February 25) Kate offered her thoughts to those suffering due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kate Garraway: What did she say about events over the last few days?

The 54-year-old wrote an extended caption concerning events in Europe as she shared an image from Caring for Derek showing her COVID-stricken husband with their children Darcey and Billy.

She wrote: “Well what a frightening week and I am sure I’m not alone in hugging my loved ones close.

“Grateful – as our hearts go out to the people in Ukraine fearing for their lives.

“Despite the horrifying news unfolding all around, I’ve been so moved by how many of you have got in touch about #CaringforDerek (available now on ITV Hub).”

I am sure I’m not alone in hugging my loved ones close.

Kate urged fans: “Do keep sharing your stories of hope and your challenges too. When the world feels out of control there is something so powerful in standing together – we can make a difference.

“There are some wonderful groups that have helped me @access_care @carers_uk @carers.trust who are all great sources of support.”

How did fans react?

Katie Price was among those to respond emotionally to Kate’s words.

Former glamour model Katie commented: “Broke my heart seeing this.”

She added, bookending her words with red heart emojis: “Unconditional love.”

Tens of thousands of other fans gave Kate’s post a Like – and scores also added remarks expressing how moved they were.

“You are an absolute role model for everything that is honest, brave, strong, humble and real,” said one affected fan.

Another wrote: “You are such an inspiration to us all. You, Derek and your delightful children. So much respect for you.”

And a third contributed: “You’re a true inspiration to your children and to us as members of the public who you so generously involve in your personal journey with Derek.”

