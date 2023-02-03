Kate Garraway congratulated by fans as she shares ‘amazing’ news: ‘We couldn’t do it without you’

Kate Garraway took to Instagram to share some great news about her mid-mornings show on Smooth Radio.

Kate joined Smooth Radio in 2014 to present her show from 10am to 1pm.

But today the presenter was delighted to reveal that her show has received thousands of extra listeners, and thanked her followers for their support.

GMB host Kate Garraway announced that her show on Smooth Radio has peaked in listeners (Credit: ITV)

Kate has had a rough couple of years after her husband Derek was hospitalised in 2020 after contracting Covid.

Since then, Derek continued to suffer with health struggles including sepsis in October last year.

He was even dashed to hospital amid ‘another crisis’ in December.

In an interview with Lorraine, Kate shared: “It’s a long onslaught. I can see he has better days; he has worse days. He is thankfully at home now.”

However, the Smooth Radio presenter was over the moon today as she announced that her mid-mornings show has been getting thousands more listeners a day.

Kate announced the exciting news in a sweet video on her Instagram.

Speaking to her followers, she revealed: “Wow we just got some figures out here at Smooth Radio, you love what we’re doing, more people are listening and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

“It’s great to know that you like it because we love making good radio for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

The presenter captioned the post: “Wow thank you so much – smooth mid mornings has an extra 114 thousand listeners & more and more of you are tuning in to all the shows here @smoothradio.

“So glad you love what we do because we love it too! And we couldn’t do it without you.”

Kate‘s beloved fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the radio host.

Kate’s fans were delighted (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One fan wrote: “Well you all should be thrilled it is an excellent station to listen morning noon or night. Thank you from Derbyshire.”

Someone else added: “So pleased for you Kate, Smooth Radio is always the best radio station for brilliant music, of course also when you present it as well. I’m so glad more and more people are tuning in Kate. It’s a credit to you and all on Smooth Radio.”

Another said: “Congratulations love listening to you on the radio.”

A fourth commented: “Absolutely well done, congratulations Kate.”

