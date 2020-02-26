Kate Garraway lands new chat show with Myles Stephenson

Kate Garraway has landed herself a new presenting gig - a Saturday morning chat show with none other than her former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmate and Rak-Su member Myles Stephenson.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 52, and Myles, 28, will be hosting a brand new Saturday morning ITV series titled 'Breakfast At Garraway's', where the pair will be joined by a slew of celebrity guests.

It has been ordered for 22 episodes and will have Kate as the main host and Myles as her trusty sidekick.

The pair first met last year in the jungle and quickly formed a close friendship.

Kate with her husband Derek Draper (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In a press release, Kate said of the show: "I am absolutely thrilled to be welcoming everyone to join me and my sidekick, Myles, every Saturday morning for Breakfast at Garraway’s.

"We will have everything you need for a great weekend."

The veteran presenter continued: "I will have the best guests dropping by to tell us what they do to make their weekends great and live their best life. I can’t wait to get going!"

Their friendship often plays out on social media.

Kate recently sent her well-wishes to Myles after he was badly injured in a serious snowboarding incident.

In a video posted to his Instagram last week, Myles explained how he has suffered broken ribs, a punctured spleen and internal bleeding.

Kate won over viewers in the jungle last year (Credit: ITV)

Sharing the video to her own Instagram, Kate wrote: "Get well soon @mylesraksu - you poor poor thing . Lots of love from 'm darling KG'."

And they're not the only former I'm A Celebrity campmates to be cashing in on their boosted fandom.

Last year's contestant Roman Kemp, 27, is also launching a show with his actor and Spandau Ballet singer father Martin Kemp, 58.

Their show is also set to be broadcast on ITV, but will air on Sundays.

Titled, 'Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best!' radio presenter Roman gushed about the new project.

He said in a statement: "Working with my dad is something I love to do.

"We don’t live together anymore – I don’t get to see him as often as I used to, so I am so excited to be presenting our own chat show on a Sunday morning."

While father Martin added: "What could be better than sitting on the sofa again with my son Roman! I can’t wait!"

Will you be tuning into these new shows? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.