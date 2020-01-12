Kate Garraway reveals romantic second proposal from husband Derek

TV's Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek has proposed to her a second time.

She says he planned to propose as she exited the jungle on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! but became too overwhelmed with emotion.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Good Morning Britain star told Mail on Sunday’s You magazine: "When Derek came to meet me after I left the jungle, he was planning to propose to me again, but he got overwhelmed and burst into tears."

However, she went on to explain that after her two children, daughter Darcey and son William, encouraged Derek he finally proposed away from the cameras.

She added: "The kids leapt out and surprised me and Darcey said, ‘Oh Dad – you didn’t do it!’ So he got down on one knee and proposed… and I said yes, obviously."

Derek, Darcey and William on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

The couple married for the first time in 2005, and it is her second marriage, having been married to Ian Rumsey from 1998-2002.

Derek, a former lobbyist and psychotherapist, is clearly devoted to Kate, and appeared on Good Morning Britain to gush over how to wanted to fly out to hug her during her time on I'm a Celebrity.

So he got down on one knee and proposed.

He said that he was "upset" after he noticed her reaction to the camp receiving wagon wheels.

He explained: "Everyone was jumping and hugging and she turned to hug someone but everyone was hugging someone. And I wanted to dive into the television and give her a big hug.

"So it is hard seeing her struggle with things but at the same time I know she likes a challenge."

Kate was proposed to shortly after exiting the Aussie jungle (Credit: ITV)

Kate left the jungle at 4th place, and was hugely popular on the show amongst both her fellow contestants and viewers.

She caught the eye of fellow contestant Myles Stephenson, who claimed he "loves older women" and became a bit of a national sex symbol thanks to her stunning red bikini.

At 52, Kate says she feels very "flattered" to be receiving such praise.

She told You magazine that in the jungle she "did wear massive, high-waisted pants" and even though she had a "really skimpy pair", she "wasn’t brave enough to change into those".

