Kate Garraway, whose husband is still in hospital, has revealed the latest on her family’s experiences this Christmas – and admitted it was a ‘calamitous’ one for them.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, told fans that she and her kids had something of a disastrous festive period.

That’s on top of the fact that Kate’s husband, Derek, remains in hospital following his battle with COVID-19 earlier this year.

A few days before Christmas, Kate pleaded with Sky for help in fixing her internet. And now, on New Year’s Eve, the GMB favourite has explained that other disasters hit her and the kids.

Kate Garraway and her kids spent Christmas without Derek (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the latest on Kate Garraway after disaster Christmas?

On Instagram, she reflected on the hope she has for 2021 and praised Britain’s “extraordinary” NHS workers.

Alongside a snap of the family’s Christmas tree, she penned: “Well, here we are folks – #newyearseve – the last day of a year few will be sorry to see the back of.

Read more: Kate Garraway pleads with Sky after kids are left without TV and internet as they isolate over Christmas

“Have been quiet for a while – getting through Christmas has been a challenge, hasn’t it, with all the emotions it stirs in our strange world and nowhere really to put them – except in hope.

The Good Morning Britain star had a ‘calamitous’ Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Still hope for a ‘truly happy new year’

“And there is still so much real hope out there. Not just in the extraordinary health care workers and researchers who definitely hold a bright light for the future. But in all the little kindnesses.”

She continued: “We had a calamitous few days in the run up to Christmas – but we got through thanks to some wonderful people. The guys from @bondconstruction who literally got on their hands and knees with me to bucket out water after we had two pipe leaks that flooded our home.

Spreading the love is what will give us all a truly happy new year.

“@emmawillisofficial and @marksandspencer who made sure we had #gorgeousfood for our Christmas dinner when I couldn’t get a delivery slot anywhere, and the guys from @britishgas who spent hours on the phone helping me to get a fridge and freezer to put the food in.

“The guys from @skyhelp who talked me through getting our WiFi and TV working on Xmas eve.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

She went on to say that she found everyone’s help “overwhelming” and sent “love and virtual hugs” to her supporters.

She added: “Your kindness and spirit is overwhelming . And all @itv & @global for their constant support. Sending love and virtual hugs to all of you who have sent messages – spreading the love is what will give us all a truly happy new year.”

On Instagram, fans sent love to the GMB presenter (Credit: ITV)

Fans hope Kate reunites with Derek soon

Fans sent Kate supportive messages in the comments.

One said: “Oh Kate, you’ve had such a crap year. Sending my love to you and your gorgeous family.”

Read more: Kate Garraway fears husband Derek Draper will be alone on Christmas amid Tier 4 restrictions

Another wrote: “Your resilience is awe inspiring, sending love from my family to yours.”

Someone else told her: “Happy new year to you and your beautiful family, hope you [reunite] with Derek soon.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.