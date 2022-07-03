Kate Garraway issues update after desperate plea to fans over Derek

Kate Garraway has issued an update after her desperate plea on Twitter after accidentally leaving husband Derek Draper‘s medical supplies in a cab.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, had begged for help on Friday and now it seems her prayers have been answered.

Taking to Twitter to update her 504.5k followers, she revealed it was happy news!

Kate had lost Derek’s medication (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway gets Derek’s meds back

“It’s been returned!” Kate said.

“Thanks to all who reached out – the message got to driver lovely Robert who has returned it – phew and thanks to all.”

It’s been returned! Thanks to all who reached out – the message got to driver lovely Robert who has returned it – phew and thanks to all. #happysundayeveryone https://t.co/ZDxYv6mnrB — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) July 3, 2022

Kate‘s husband Derek is battling the after-effects of Covid-19 and receives round-the-clock care.

The incident happened on Friday (July 1), and Kate desperately tweeted Black Cabs Lost Property – a feed to help people who have left things in the back of taxis.

In her message, Kate said: “@BC_Lostproperty help!! Have just brought Derek home in a mobility black cab from hospital for a weekend visit – and have left a case with all his meds and kit in the front!

“The driver recognised me but may not know it’s there – please look and get in touch – need urgently!!”

Kate has documented Derek’s battle (Credit: ITV)

‘The power of Twitter’

Fans were thrilled Kate managed to resolve the situation.

One said: “Absolutely incredible news Kate”

Another added: “The power of Twitter,” and one more said: “Brilliant news.”

Fans had also rallied to help out after Kate’s initial shout out.

One tweeted: “I know the driver Kate as he mentioned he’d taken you and your husband to me this evening.

“I’m trying to get in touch right now.”

Kate has remained devoted to Derek throughout (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Derek Draper health update

Derek spent more than a year in hospital after contracting Covid back in March 2020.

He returned home last April and now receives round-the-clock care.

Last month, Kate told her fans that Derek had been in and out of hospital.

She said on Instagram: “So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently.

“Hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted and very fretful.”

Kate also opened up about her relationship with Derek in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

She said: “In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed.”

