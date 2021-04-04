As Derek Draper remains in hospital, Kate Garraway has posted an uplifting message tinged with sadness this Easter.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, is celebrating the holiday with her two children, Darcey 15, and William, 11.

Tragically, this is their second Easter without their dad Derek, 53.

The former lobbyist remains hospitalised following his battle with coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Kate posted a photo of her neighbour Suzy who’d baked her family a cake.

Kate Garraway spends second Easter without Derek

Kate wrote: “#happyeaster everyone – so hard that it’s the second we’ve lived through in lockdown/restrictions and of course our second without Derek home with us.

“But he is still here so we have so much to give thanks for and there’s lots to hope for isn’t there. Our day started with sun shining and our wonderful neighbour, who we call ‘Cakesuzy’, bringing round the most amazing #easter cake ever she had made herself!”

Dozens of Kate’s fans rushed to wish her and her family well.

One user posted: “Happy Easter! Keep strong amazing family.”

While another well-wisher commented: “Please tell me that cake tastes as good as it looks. Happy Easter.”

Fans wish Kate and her family the very best

And a third user shared: “Happy Easter to all you amazing lot.”

Just last month, Kate fronted the heartbreaking documentary Kate Garraway: Finding Derek.

Our second without Derek home with us.

The doc followed Kate and her family as Derek battled the horrendous aftereffects of COVID-19.

Kate was commended for her bravery and candid admissions throughout the special.

Ben Shephard tweeted at the time: “So proud of my friend @kategarraway, she continues to surprise, delight, occasionally infuriate but always inspire me. Thinking of Kate, her family and anyone who is battling COVID or has lost someone close to them to the virus. #FindingDerek.”

Lorraine Kelly praised Kate with: “Heartbreaking but such courage, humanity and strength @kategarraway – you are incredible! #FindingDerek.”

Dan Walker shared: “Really tough watching #FindingDerek, nothing but respect for @kategarraway and the rest of her family.”

In one particularly tough scene, Derek told Kate via FaceTime he didn’t know how to cope.

To which Kate reassured she would do everything in her power to ‘save’ him.

She said: “I know you feel like you’re trapped in your head and it’s terrifying.

“But you’re coming home, you’re coming back to your life. And you will be the person better than you were before. You will be. And I will find a way to make it better, OK?”

She added: “I promised you that I would save you and I’m gonna save you.”

