Kate Garraway ignores MBE criticism as she embarrasses kids on New Year day out!

Kate Garraway has ignored criticism from a vocal minority about her MBE award, to enjoy a much-deserved fun-filled start to 2022.

Kate revealed on Instagram that she’d spent New Year’s Day with her kids, Darcey and Billy – watching Arsenal at the football!

She captioned an image from the match: “This is a first for all of us. What a way to start the new year. Trying not to embarrass kids… failing!.”

Kate Garraway at the football on New Year’s Day, trying not to embarrass her children! (Credit: Insta Story)

Kate has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity, it was revealed yesterday.

It was news met with a lot of joy and respect from supporters – but some people were less kind about it.

The GMB presenter has been given an MBE .

Congratulations to Kate

Many fans commented their congratulations on her post to Instagram.

One wrote: “Congratulations Kate on the honour.”

Another added: “Wishing you and your family a very happy, healthy and safe New Year. Many congratulations on your MBE. Very deserved.”

“HNY you incredible lady, and congratulations on the MBE. Could not go to a more deserving person,” said one more.

A fourth certainly agreed: “Congratulations on your MBE and all you have achieved personally and your family through another tough year. Well done, [you’re] such an inspiration.”

Kate has received an honour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Kate Garraway is just like everybody else’

However over on Twitter there were others who felt she didn’t deserve it – seemingly missing the merit of her award.

One wrote: “There are thousands of people like me who had a loved one in hospital for a very long time fighting for life. We are now the full time unpaid carers. We get no help or support, it’s us who all deserve a gong, we keep silent and don’t get book deals or TV shows to help us live!”

Another agreed: “Garraway is another one getting an award for being high profile. It really is becoming us against them.”

“MBE for looking after her husband like many others did – a typical celebrity award for doing nothing extraordinary,” said one more.

A fourth added: “Do we all get an MBE or is just Kate Garraway? Yes I’m sorry about Derek and the situation he’s in but he’s alive and fighting but I’ve lost my dad and many people have done.”

